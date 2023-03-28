The Delaware State Senate has sent two bills related to legalized use of marijuana by adults to Governor John Carney.
The Senate Tuesday first took up House Bill 1, which removes any penalties for possession by adults of what are called personal use quantities of marijuana and marijuana accessories. The vote in favor was 16-4, with one absent. Senator Eric Buckson, R-Kent County, crossed party lines and voted 'yes.'
"The Libertarian in me says if I can have two drinks tonight after dinner, why can't my neighbor use marijuana in their home, under their own decisions and capabilities? I just believe that," Buckson said.
Also, the Senate passed House Bill 2, 15-5, known as the Marijuana Control Act. It establishes the rules and the regulatory framework for operating a marijuana business. All five "no" votes came from Republicans, with one absent.
Governor John Carney vetoed nearly identical legislation last year.
Lieutenant Governor Bethany Hall-Long released a statement shortly after the Senate's actions:
“I have been a longtime advocate for legalizing marijuana in Delaware and as a member of the General Assembly, I voted for both medical and de-criminalization legislation. Moving forward, we need to avoid mistakes made in other states and regulate marijuana properly to keep it out of the hands of our children, to ensure product and workplace safety and to also ensure fairness for businesses and for the medical use of marijuana. There is work to be done to establish the necessary regulations to achieve these goals and a timeline that achieves the goal of safely legalizing marijuana for recreational use.”
“Today’s vote was an important, long-awaited victory,” Delaware Cannabis Advocacy Network Executive Director Zoë Patchell said. “Following years of debate and delay, we are thankful that the General Assembly had the courage and resolve to overwhelmingly pass both bills and take this tangible step towards ending the harmful policy of cannabis prohibition in the First State.”
“Although the impact of prohibition is often disregarded or minimized, this public policy failure comes with an unjustifiable human and economic cost,” Patchell added. “Tens of thousands of Delawareans have had a simple cannabis offense over the last decade, while a small handful of lawmakers obstructed this publicly supported reform.”
