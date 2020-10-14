The Senate Homeland Security Committee is launching an investigation into Hunter Biden's emails that were recently unveiled in a new report.
The New York Post released an article that alleges Hunter Biden used his influence to connect a Ukrainian businessman, and fellow board member at the gas company Burisma, with his father when he was vice president.
Committee Chairman Ron Johnson told Fox News that he has been in touch with the person who provided the emails and was in the process of validating the information.
The origin of the material obtained by the Post is unclear and NBC News has not independently verified it. The Post reported that the email was obtained from a hard drive after a computer was dropped at a Delaware repair shop in April 2019.