After House Bill 360 passed as part of the state Senate's consent agenda Thursday, Gov. John Carney immediately signed legislation that is going to send almost every Delawarean $300 as part of a relief effort to combat inflation.
His signature on the bill fulfilled a promise made early on by House Majority Leader Rep. Valerie Longhurst, who said all four caucuses across both chambers of the General Assembly supported the concept and vowed to pass the legislation quickly, as it was in the best interests of all Delawareans to get money into the pockets of residents in the First State.
The bill details that $300 will be sent to every Delawarean who filed, even jointly, a 2020 tax return, and includes clarification that certain individuals who would not have had any number of reasons not to file a return--like seniors, students, and the impoverished--would have a pathway to claiming the funds they were rightfully owed.
The program was introduced as prices skyrocket nationwide and people are feeling the pain everywhere from the pump to the supermarket, but Delaware, despite a global pandemic, is sitting on a $1 billion surplus and a DEFAC estimate of $200 million.
Longhurst said Delawareans should see the money before, at latest, the end of June, no special steps necessary to receive the funds.