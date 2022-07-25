The Delaware State Senate will meet this afternoon to begin the process to force State Auditor Kathy McGuiness out of office.
A special session has been called for 3pm to consider a resolution which calls for a hearing on McGuiness's removal.
McGuiness was convicted on misdemeanor counts earlier this month. She was found guilty of forcing out other part-time employees so she could hire her daughter and her daughter's best friend, hiding no-bid contracts and payments to a vendor by intentionally fracturing payments in a way to avoid reporting thresholds and scrutiny, and the abuse of her office for those actions.
McGuiness has denied all wrong doing and her defense is appealing the convictions.
Because the case is being appealed, Republicans in the senate have called on lawmakers to hold off on the removal hearing until the case has been fully adjudicated.