The Senate has officially rejected the House's attempt to change Delaware's political calendar.
Bill 215's purpose was to align voting for the primaries to be the same as when the presidential election years' voting would be done.
The goal was to have a higher voter turnout, but the Senate saw it differently, voting 3 no, 18 not voting, and not a single yes vote for Bill 215.
Senator Bryan Townsend says that the bill needs more work before being put into law.
"Trying to increase voter turnout-- I wholeheartedly support that," Townsend says. "What I would say though is that we should not pass this legislation."
The House had 38 yes votes to the bill, 3 absentee votes and zero nos before it passed to the Senate.
"If we go ahead and align our primaries for the sake of voter turnout, we make sure that we craft a legislative calendar that enables us to do the work that we have to do as that happens," says Townsend.
"That proposal has not been put before us; it has been a part of legislative council figuring that out. Until we align our legislative calendar with the spring primary, we should not be passing the law in order to do that."
Townsend says that he believes in the idea behind it but would like to work on it collaboratively before it could be enacted.