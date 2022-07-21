The Delaware Senate is starting the process to remove State Auditor Kathy McGuiness, following her conviction earlier this month on misdemeanor counts.
Senate leaders announced a special session will be held Monday afternoon at 3 p.m.
McGuiness was convicted on July 1 of three misdemeanor counts in her official misconduct trial. She was found guilty of forcing out other part-time employees so she could hire her daughter and her daughter's best friend, hiding no-bid contracts and payments to a vendor by intentionally fracturing payments in a way to avoid reporting thresholds and scrutiny, and the abuse of her office for those actions.
Her defense team filed an appeal this week.
Meantime, while Democrats in the Senate have called for the removal of the fellow Democrat, Senate Republicans find themselves in the unusual position of defending an elected official from the opposite party.
The Republican Caucus on Thursday released a statement saying they maintain McGuiness is entitled to due process, and her case has just entered the appeals process. They believe lawmakers should hold off on the removal process until the case has been fully adjudicated - saying the continued push for removal prior to the conclusion of a criminal trial is troubling and strikes at the bedrock principal of the presumption of innocence.
Gov. Carney has said he believes he can do nothing to remove McGuiness from office, regardless of personal belief, until her convictions are upheld.