Delaware U.S. Senator Chris Coons watched from the House Chamber as the man who held his senate seat for over three decades delivered his first traditional State of the Union Address Tuesday night.
Coons told WDEL he felt Biden struck a "unifying" tone.
"He focused on a number of issues that have been divisive in past years and managed to make them a positive and unifying call. For example, to fund the police, while also holding them accountable for being more transparent and improving the way they serve our communities."
While keeping one eye on Delaware's former senator, Coons said he also had an eye on West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin, who has been a key moderate vote in a 50/50 Senate, helping to logjam several Democratic proposals.
"I saw Senator Manchin, and many of us in the chamber, applauding and cheering that we should work to reduce the cost of prescription drugs for many American families. That's one of the things I'm very optimistic we can make progress on."
Biden highlighted a desire to have families spend no more than 7% of their income on child care, in a push to try to get those who are stay-at-home mothers or fathers by need as opposed to choice back into the work force, but Coons there may need to proceed with caution.
"Look, at this point, the elements of what he described as the Build a Better America Agenda are going to be challenging, frankly, to get passed."
As for a direct connection to Delawareans, Coons pointed out the infrastructure spending proposals.
"Amtrak is a priority for our region. That's something that both employs a lot of Delawareans and transports a lot of Delawareans, so I'm excited for President Biden's call for an "Infrastructure Decade".
Senator Tom Carper said he was struck by the beginning of Biden's speech, which focused on the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.
"I was hoping for a speech that would unite us instead of divide us, and I thought he did a superb job. He covered a lot of territory, leading off with Ukraine. A lot of people in this country have connections to Ukraine, and I know how much they love this country, and how much they love their native country."
Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester offered these remarks after the speech:
“This evening, President Biden laid out in clear terms the progress that our country has made one year into the Biden-Harris Administration and how much further we have to go as we build a better America. From creating over 6.5 million new jobs, getting shots in the arms of over 250 million Americans, and passing a comprehensive bipartisan infrastructure law, the amount of progress made since President Joe Biden took office is truly remarkable.
“The President spoke on the unprovoked Russian invasion of Ukraine and reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to our Ukrainian allies to help rebuff Russian aggression. Through his decades of foreign policy experience, the President has rallied and united the world in opposition to Vladimir Putin. The United States continues to stand with the people of Ukraine.
“I was also pleased to see President Biden lay out his vision and plans as we move into the endemic phase of our battle against COVID and look to safely resume our normal routines. Thanks to the resolve and resiliency of the American people, we’ve made incredible progress in our battle against the virus, and we will continue to use every tool at our disposal moving forward.
“Finally, I was particularly pleased to hear about the President’s focus on securing our supply chains, relieving inflationary pressures, and lowering the cost of living for everyday Americans. It’s been an effort I’ve been proud to lead in Congress and an issue I believe must be resolved for the American economy to reach its full potential.
“Above all else this evening, the most evident message was that of unity. The President spoke of areas where Democrats, Republicans, and Independents can and should come together to make progress for our nation. There’s an old African proverb that says, ‘If you want to go fast, go alone. But if you want to go far, go together.’ The challenges of our time demand we do both. And we must do it together. As the President said this evening, the state of our union is strong - but working together - we can make it even stronger and build a better America. ”
Delaware Governor John Carney went to social media to give his thoughts:
"President Biden delivered a strong vision for the future during tonight’s State of the Union address. Delawareans know that this @POTUS has always fought for working families. There’s no better leader to get important things done for the American people, to move us past COVID-19, and to unite our allies against common threats around the world."
President Biden delivered a strong vision for the future during tonight’s State of the Union address.— Governor John Carney (@JohnCarneyDE) March 2, 2022
Delawareans know that this @POTUS has always fought for working families.