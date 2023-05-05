While senior pranks have been a concern for New Castle County Police before, a new fad is on the rise: the "senior assassination game."
High school seniors are chasing their classmates with nerf or water guns to eliminate each other as their time in school winds down.
However, police have been alerted about some of the concerns and dangers in the community because of the game.
Some students have been using guns that appear real or have been playing the game while they drive.
Police have requested that the teens use "common sense" while they play by not trespassing on private property, driving while playing, or using realistic looking guns.