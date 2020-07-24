Senior centers are permitted to reopen at 30% capacity as part of Governor John Carney's 24th update to his state of emergency order related to COVID-19.
Senior Centers, adult day centers, and senior nutrition programs may open, but only at 30% of fire code level, including staffers. Open businesses are required to have a Pandemic Response Person. A COVID-19 mitigation plan must also be created and be available for the Department of Public Health.
FDA Best Practices should be followed for sanitation, screenings, and mask use.
Driver's education courses are permitted to resume, but with up to three people in the vehicle. All must be wearing face coverings, with a suggestion that windows be open as much as possible to help with air flow.
Customers at beauty services who are receiving a service where a mask would make it impossible to perform (make-up, facials for example), are permitted to take their masks off, but the person doing the treatment must wear both a face covering and a face shield during the procedure, until the customer's mask can be reapplied.
Indoor basketball and soccer tournaments are being permitted to resume, but only if their plans are approved by the Division of Public Health. Tournaments in football, wrestling, rugby, and roller/ice hockey are still not permitted to proceed.
The mandatory non-mask use rule for the youngest people in Delaware was also changed. Instead of saying children "aged two years or less" must not wear a face covering, it is now "under two years of age." The rule was put in place to prevent suffocation. The order still does not require that any child 12 years or under wear a mask.
Also, restaurants are now required to give customers the option of being placed on a list in case contact tracers are able to trace a COVID-19 case back to the establishment. That information must be retained for 28 days. The restaurant does not have to deny service to those who refuse to provide the information.
The complete 24th modification to Delaware's State of Emergency order is below: