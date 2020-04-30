Southern Delaware's late-summer classic won't take place in 2020 as Little League International canceled all of their tournaments for this summer, including the Senior League Softball World Series in Roxana.
Roxana's Pyle Center was planning to host its 17th rendition of the international event, but Little League decided to halt all competition due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This is a heartbreaking decision for everyone at Little League International, but more so for those millions of Little Leaguers who have dreamt of one day playing in one of our seven World Series events,” said Stephen Keener, Little League President and CEO, in a statement.
Thursday's decision could still allow for individual Little League organizations to hold local, regional, and state competitions, if restrictions are relaxed in time.