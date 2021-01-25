The state has announced two new partnerships aimed at vaccinating seniors.
The Delaware Division of Public Health will partner with Vault Health and community organizations to host vaccination clinics in low-income, under-served communities. The first of these kinds of events is happening at Delaware Tech in Wilmington Tuesday with invites extended through a host of organizations, including the Metropolitan Wilmington Urban League, the Latin American Community Center, Reach Riverside, the Ministry of Caring, and the Delaware Legislative Black Caucus. All slots, however, are full. Anyone who shows up without an appointment will be turned away.
The state is also partnering with testing company Curative to vaccinate those 65 and older, who've registered and are on the state's waiting list. Invites will go out to people on the waiting list in order of risk. The first of these events will be held this week in Dover with a goal of vaccinating 750 persons this week. Details on the locations of testing sites were not released.
“Our new vaccination partnerships with Vault and Curative will help us vaccinate even more Delawareans, including many of our most vulnerable neighbors. We’ll continue to press forward with the goal of vaccinating as many Delawareans as quickly as possible as the vaccination supply allows," said Governor John Carney in a prepared statement.
DPH is also planning to hold another drive-thru-style mass vaccination clinic this weekend with plans to serve 2,000 seniors on the waiting list by appointment only. Details on the location of these sites have not been released.
Pharmacies in the state are also expected to get increased COVID-19 vaccine allocations from the state. Currently, Walgreens, Rite Aid, Walmart, Aspira Health, and Camden Pharmacy are providing vaccinations to seniors by appointment only. Some providers, listed here, are also providing vaccinations to seniors.
“There will be no one right way to get your COVID vaccine, and we are building new access points to serve eligible Delawareans now and in the future.”
Educators and school staff
Pre-registration begins Tuesday, January 26, 2021, for educators and staff of private and public K-12 schools. Drive-thru events and on-site vaccination events at schools will be held specifically for this population. This population can also be vaccinated through a partnership with Acme/Safeway pharmacies. For more information on that, click here.
Childcare workers, who are also a part of Phase 1b will have to wait until February to register to be vaccinated. More than 200,000 Delawareans, including 186,000 seniors are in this current phase of vaccinations.
Many first responders and healthcare workers have expressed concern over getting their second doses, with some seeing their appointments canceled, now that Delaware is focusing on first doses since vaccine allotment from the federal government became tied to speed of vaccine administration.
"Due to limited vaccine supply, the state’s efforts will focus primarily on administering first doses to eligible individuals. As supply allows, the state will prioritize second doses for 1a individuals at greatest risk of exposure to COVID-19," the state said.
Recently, the CDC updated its guidance to say that in extreme circumstances the second round of Moderna and Pfizer vaccines could be administered up to 42 days after the first dose when the 21- to 28-day timeline is not feasible.
Anyone who is 65 and older and hasn't yet registered with the state to get the COVID-19 vaccine, click here. Seniors without internet or computer access can call the vaccine call center at 1.833.643.1716.