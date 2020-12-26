Two people were killed in two separate Christmas Eve crashes in New Castle County.
The first happened at about 1:40 p.m. on Marl Pit Road east pf Summit Bridge Road, when a 90-year-old Middletown man driving an SUV eastbound crossed a double line to try to pass another SUV, Delaware State Police said.
The elderly man's SUV was hit head-on by a westbound SUV, and as a result, the 90-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene and the westbound driver, an 80-year-old Middletown man, was hospitalized with serious injuries.
Around 11:25 p.m. Thursday night, troopers responded to a crash involving a driver who became pedestrian on State Route 1 northbound near I-95--a 34-year-old Bear-area man lost control of his car, which hit a concrete barrier on the right-hand shoulder and spun, ending up in the left lane.
The man, who police said wasn't wearing reflective clothing or carrying a light, got out of the car and stood in the lane, and was hit by another car--he was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other driver was hospitalized with minor injuries.
Police said both crashes are still under investigation, and anyone with information on the crashes can call the Troop 2 Collision Reconstruction Unit at 302.365.8485.
Information may also be provided by calling Delaware crime stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.