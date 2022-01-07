Otter Way fire

Fire investigators from the Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office have been busy looking for the causes of three fires statewide in a 24-hour period.

The first alarm was Thursday afternoon, January 6, 2022, a little before 1 p.m. on Otter Way in the Frederica area of Kent County.

Arriving units reported heavy fire and smoke conditions from a two-story house.

The home sustained heavy damage estimated at $350,000 by fire marshals.

Investigators said the fire originated in the garage, but the cause has yet to be determined.

Wednesday, January 5, 2022, around 9:15 p.m., fire broke out in a detached shed and spread to a house in the Greenwood area of Sussex County.

The fire was blamed on an electrical heat lamp.

And on Friday morning, January 7, 2022, a fire was reported in a double-wide trailer at the Minquadale Trailer Park off of Wildel Avenue in New Castle County.

Smoke from that fire could be seen from both I-295 and I-495.

Investigators are still looking for the cause.

No injuries were reported in any of the incidents.

TrafficWatch & News Reporter for WDEL/WSTW 1989 - 1993 and back again for Round Two starting in February, 2015 after spending a decade in Chicago and another six years in Boston.