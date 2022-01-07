Fire investigators from the Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office have been busy looking for the causes of three fires statewide in a 24-hour period.
The first alarm was Thursday afternoon, January 6, 2022, a little before 1 p.m. on Otter Way in the Frederica area of Kent County.
Arriving units reported heavy fire and smoke conditions from a two-story house.
The home sustained heavy damage estimated at $350,000 by fire marshals.
Investigators said the fire originated in the garage, but the cause has yet to be determined.
Wednesday, January 5, 2022, around 9:15 p.m., fire broke out in a detached shed and spread to a house in the Greenwood area of Sussex County.
The fire was blamed on an electrical heat lamp.
And on Friday morning, January 7, 2022, a fire was reported in a double-wide trailer at the Minquadale Trailer Park off of Wildel Avenue in New Castle County.
Smoke from that fire could be seen from both I-295 and I-495.
Investigators are still looking for the cause.
No injuries were reported in any of the incidents.