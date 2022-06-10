After a two year interruption in activities due to COVID, the City of New Castle is ready to host Separation Day, the 246 year tradition recognizing Delaware's split from Pennsylvania and the British Crown.
"It's arguably one of the longest running traditions in the state," according to Event Manager Julie Miro Wenger. "It's been a long hiatus and we're just so happy to have the event again in New Castle.
"It is such an impactful event for the City of New Castle and for the residents. It is such a pride filled festival. It's definitely been missed."
Activities get underway Friday, June 10, 2022, with a kick-off party from 6 to 9:30 p.m. on Delaware Street at the Wharf, including food trucks and adult beverages, with tips benefitting the Good Will Fire Company of New Castle.
On Saturday, June 11th, the main event steps off at noon with a parade through the streets of Historic New Castle including re-enactors in colonial garb.
"A couple of infantries that come in from Virginia, Pennsylvania, and the First State Regiment," said Wegner.
The Separation Day Festival follows in Battery Park.
For more information go to the Separation Day web site.