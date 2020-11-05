A suspect in almost a dozen burglary cases from January of this year was arrested early Thursday morning in connection to a Dover salon burglary, city authorities announced.
According to Dover Police, 57-year-old Samuel Curtis broke into Sally Beauty Supply at 283 North DuPont Highway on November 5, 2020, around 1:45 a.m.
Investigating officers said they found the front glass door broken on the business, and after watching surveillance footage and obtaining a description, found Curtis in the downtown area and took him into custody.
Police said he was in possession of several items stolen from the business.
He was charged with third-degree burglary, possession of burglar's tools, criminal mischief, and theft. He was committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution in lieu of $6,100.