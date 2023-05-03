Delaware State Police are on the scene of a serious vehicular accident in Frederica.
Extended delays are expected in the area surrounding Jackson Street south of Front Street in town.
This is an ongoing story with pending updates.
Join WDEL at the 101st Wilmington Flower Market, May 11-13 at Rockford Park
Delaware State Police are on the scene of a serious vehicular accident in Frederica.
Extended delays are expected in the area surrounding Jackson Street south of Front Street in town.
This is an ongoing story with pending updates.
Rachel joined the WDEL News team after recently graduating from Penn State with degrees in broadcast journalism and criminology.
Rachel has a passion for storytelling, photography and videography, and an endless curiosity that has led her to various states and countries over the last few years. She’s also looking for suggestions on Delaware’s best iced coffee.
Rachel is a native of Delaware County, PA.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.