A crash on I-495 southbound forced the closure of the highway at Terminal Avenue for about 40 minutes Tuesday afternoon.
The crash occurred at about 3 p.m. on the southbound lanes of the highway just past the interchange, leaving one vehicle perpendicular to the travel lanes in the 2 left lanes.
One patient was transported by medical hospital, another was taken by ambulance. There is no initial indication of the extent of their injuries.
Traffic was backed up as far as Edgemoor Road, with detouring traffic jamming 12th Street into Wilmington.
I-495 southbound was reopened at about 3:50 p.m.