The University of Delaware's campus was bustling Thursday, the first of two move-in days scheduled to get students back into the halls of the institution of higher learning and give them a weekend to settle in before the start of classes.
"Just being back on campus after the COVID year is phenomenal," said Mary Quackenbush, a junior volunteer helping situate arriving freshman. "Granted, moving freshmen in is not the most exciting thing, but it is very exciting this year because people are back on campus and the campus is coming alive again. It's just serotonin through the veins, and it's awesome."
The university has taken painstaking efforts to get the school ready for a full return to normalcy, officials said. Almost every student must be vaccinate, according to Student Health Services Director Dr. Timothy Dowling, who noted his department has been at the school throughout the pandemic, providing care for the previous 18 months to students living off campus. While they're keeping an eye on the troublesome Delta variant, he has faith in the policies they've instituted.
"it's great to be able to welcome back all the students, Dowling said. "We did everything possible to make the campus as safe and as healthy as possible as the students are entering back to this fall semester. We're looking forward to it. Every student needs to be vaccinated. So the requirement is everyone has to either turn in a vaccine record that Student Health Services can verify and confirm, or have to have either religious or medical exemption."
Dowling said 98% of incoming students have provided that information so far. Unvaccinated students or staff will be required to undergo weekly COVID-19 testing, and face human resources or student conduct referrals if they're untested for more than a week.
"I don't think we would have brought everyone back if we weren't feeling confident," Dowling said. "Obviously the Delta variant has changed our plans. We've been always in a place where we know we have to be fluid, and be able to pivot quickly. We were hoping to start this semester with people that are fully vaccinated not having to wear a mask while they're indoors, and we saw the Delta variant showing its face here in the state of Delaware--as well as across the country--and so we pivoted. So everyone's going to be wearing their masks indoors to keep us as safe as possible. We want to continue to do that, and we'll continue to assess the situations as we go through the semester."
Those efforts were enough to appease any lingering fears for Laura Sangiray, mother to incoming freshman Jasmine, who said she just wants her daughter to have that "normal" college experience on her was to life beyond.
"I don't feel nervous, if I'm being honest with you," she said. "What I want is, she has almost all her classes online, I don't want that. I think it's very important that they be in a classroom with teachers, interacting with other students, because it's their career. After that, they can become whatever they want, but they need that."
Incoming freshman Connor Atkinson admitted maybe he had a little hesitancy, but mostly, he believed the school had put enough protocols in place to keep him safe, and he wanted to take advantage of the opportunity to have a full college experience.
"A little bit, but not really. I mean, I think I'm fine, I'm not too nervous about it," he said. "I'm really excited. I'm hoping it's like most people's normal freshman year, but we'll see. I'm just hoping it's going to be as fun as people say."
More importantly, said sophomore Grace Diehl, was that she had confidence in her fellow classmates, who she believed had learned the lessons from COVID putting a damper on the year prior and were going to take precautions seriously this year.
"I'm just hoping that everyone saw from last year, everything we kind of lost," she said. "I'm hoping everyone comes on to campus grateful that we're even here, and is being responsible going off of that."
A sentiment sophomore Lydia Greenwood echoed.
"I think everything is different from last year. We've learned from having teams on campus, having the freshmen on campus. I just think there's been a lot of learning from that," Greenwood said. "I have full confidence that people are taking care of themselves."
To ensure that, Resident Advisors and Mechanical Engineering juniors Tyler Phommachanh and Justin Sayers said they can't wait to see a dorm full of students, and they'll be available to guide underclassmen and help keep them protected.
"I am so excited for residents. I love every single one of them," Phommachanh said. "I'm just in love with it...I'm very confident. I love the university and I love everything that they're doing for us and the residents to make sure we're all safe."