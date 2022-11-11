Veterans from Delaware and New Jersey were honored Friday near the twin bridges between the two states.
The Veterans Day ceremony took place under a tent at the Veterans Memorial Park, surrounded by memorials to past wars and Gold Star families. But the keynote address delivered by US Army Col. (Ret.) Debbie Harrington spoke of the long-lasting challenges that many veterans face including economic, health, and uncertainty sometimes over the health of their children due to possible toxic exposures.
"Service is sacrifice," she said several times.
With elected officials listening, Harrington said "those men and women who have gone before us have generations of children who live. They have other men and women who serve beside them and live. There was a cause they fought for: freedom. It lives."
"If you want to honor those who died, honor those who live," Harrington said.
U.S. Senator Chris Coons, D-Del. spoke about recent gatherings with members of the Delaware National Guard. Some had been deployed three times, and one had been deployed five times.
"We continue to have volunteers in our active duty, in the reserves and in the National Guard who deploy year in and year out around the world," Coons said.
Adding that "we live in a difficult and dangerous world, in an uncertain time," Coons spoke about his recent trip to Poland and Ukraine with Senator Rob Portman, R-Ohio. They met with members of the 101st Airborne, the Screaming Eagles, who have been deployed for the first time in about 80 years to coordinate delivery of thousands of tons of military supplies, humanitarian relief and other support to the front lines.
"We continue to have an urgent need for Americans who will step forward, raise their hand, sign on the dotted line and serve our nation," Coons said. "You have our undying gratitude."