Firefighters, will join with family and friends, starting Wednesday evening September 1, 2021, for funeral services honoring Cecilia Escobar-Duplan.
The 25-year old Wilmington Manor volunteer firefighter was killed early on Sunday, August 22nd, when she stopped to assist at a crash scene on I-95, and was hit and killed by another vehicle.
All services will be held at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in New Castle, including a viewing Wednesday evening from 4 to 7 p.m.
Her funeral will begin at 11 a.m. on Thursday, September 2nd with burial to follow at Gracelawn Cemetery.
Wilmington Manor Fire Company spokesman Dave Carpenter said the line of duty funeral means Escobar-Duplan will receive all of the honors accorded a volunteer firefighter who was serving their community.
"You give time, effort, and sweat, and blood, and tears sometimes to your community, and the brotherhood and sisterhood that's formed honors you for that," said Carpenter.
It is expected that Escobar-Duplan's body will be carried from the church to the cemetery on board a Wilmington Manor Fire Company fire truck.
The fire company maintains a 1928 antique fire truck which can be used for funeral processions.
Carpenter said the firefighter's last ride will include passing by Wilmington Manor's main station on Route 13.
"At that time the fire chief requests the 9-1-1 center to alert the tones of the fire company, and that will set the siren off for the last alarm sounding for that person in respect of them and their service," said Carpenter.
In addition to serving as a volunteer firefighter, Escobar-Duplan was a security officer at West Chester University.
She was on her way home from a work shift when she saw a vehicle crash on I-95 at the Delaware Avenue off ramp in Wilmington.
She parked her car on the ramp and got out to check on the other driver, but was then hit by a pick up truck which plowed into the initial accident scene.
The Mexican immigrant and DACA recipient was also a member of the Safe Communities Coalition.