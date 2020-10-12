After a month-and-a-half of talks, a settlement has been reached in a lawsuit that sought equity in Delaware's school funding system that will send more money to students in high-poverty schools.
The agreement reached between the state, the NAACP of Delaware, and Delawareans for Educational Opportunity more than doubles Opportunity Funding to $60 million annually by Fiscal Year 2025, and makes the funding that was temporary now permanent; that funding will grow automatically as enrollment grows. Weighted funding will also continue for high-needs students.
The settlement agreement calls for Opportunity Funding to be funded at no less than $35 million in school years 2021-2022 and 2022-2023, and no less than $50 million by 2023-2024.
"Five million of these funds will be reserved for mental health and reading supports in schools with the highest concentrations of low income and English learner students," said the ACLU in a press release.
Karen Lantz, Legal and Policy Director at the ACLU of Delaware, called this settlement a crucial step towards altering Delaware's "outdated and inequitable" education funding system.
“Our expectation is that this settlement will begin systemic changes that result in a fundamental shift in how resources are allocated, so every student in Delaware can get the education they deserve. We are pleased that Governor [John] Carney has chosen to join with our clients to champion changes that will improve educational outcomes and expand the possibilities for success for all Delaware’s children," she said.
However, the settlement acknowledges that the governor can only craft budget proposals, and the General Assembly must pass the budget. In order for the settlement to stay in tact, the General Assembly must pass legislation with these terms. If that doesn't happen, the settlement agreement gives latitude for the plaintiffs to seek remedy at trial.
"If the General Assembly does not enact the proposed legislation, further litigation may become necessary," a settlement letter dated October 9, 2020, obtained by WDEL states.
County Councilman Jea Street, who's involved with the groups that filed the lawsuit, told WDEL in an interview Monday he's optimistic about the settlement and the conversations around equity in education that lie ahead.
"I think that the predominance of the General Assembly understands the plight of low-income and vulnerable children in the state, and hopefully, they can work together to meet what's set forth in the settlement," Street said.
Carney said he looks forward to those discussions with state lawmakers.
“This is a path forward to support our most disadvantaged students and families - and one that will help close the persistent achievement gap in our schools. “But our work is just getting started,” said Governor Carney in a written statement. “The General Assembly will need to consider these changes as part of its regular budget process in Dover. Delaware’s General Assembly has supported increased investments in public education over the last four years and I believe legislators of both parties will see the merit in this proposal.”
The settlement also doubles funding for the state's Early Childhood Assistance Program, for a total of more than $12 million that will be spent on expanding access to affordable early education and provides full funding for special education in grades K-3, consistent with what's provided for students in grades 4-12.
State Education Secretary Dr. Susan Bunting touted the additional resources as a way for educators to make a "real difference" for students.
"Through our Opportunity Funding program, low-income students and young English learners already are receiving additional support, and that work will expand statewide. We will provide new services for young students with special needs, and early childhood education," she said.
Another $4 million will also be spent on teacher recruitment and retention in high-needs schools, starting in the 2022-2023 school year.
"Given the fact that we're in a pandemic, I think the settlement is reasonable under the circumstances and while it's not everything that we wanted, it provides some of the relief that is desperately needed in Delaware's schools," said Street.
The lawsuit was first filed in 2018, and Street called progress on the equity in education front long overdue.
"The fact of the matter is we're two-and-a-half years in the litigation, and I waited 17 years to pull the trigger, and only went to the court as a last resort. They've known we've needed this since the Neighborhood Schools Act and the reports in there the school committee made in 2001, and so we're 19 years overdue," said Street.
The settlement also includes provisions for accountability on how additional dollars are being spent to ensure positive outcomes for students.
"The governor and our side were both adamant about making sure that there was accountability and evaluation," said Street.
In an interview with WDEL in August, Street said it would take tens of millions of dollars to see the progress that's needed in high-poverty schools, children with special needs, and children who speak English as a second language.
"I don't think it's enough, but it's going to be a major asset," Street told WDEL.
A separate track of this lawsuit, involving property reassessment in all three counties, is ongoing. That track saw victory in a Vice Chancellor J. Travis Laster's decision amid the COVID-19 crisis in May, in which it declared the three counties' failure to re-assess properties for decades unconstitutional. In New Castle County, properties haven't been reassessed since 1983. Reassessments last happened in Kent County in 1986-87, and in Sussex County, it's been since 1974.
"The county track is ongoing, and we're looking at what the remedy is going to be and how it's going to be implemented," said Street.
Read the full settlement: