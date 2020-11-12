The county track of an education equity lawsuit that would bring property reassessment to Delaware's three counties for the first time in decades could be heading for trial.
Settlement talks between the plaintiffs have failed, thus far, according to a status report to Chancery Court Vice Chancellor Travis Laster, dated November 10, 2020, filed by attorney Richard Morse with the Delaware Community Legal Aid Society, which is representing plaintiffs in the lawsuit.
"New Castle County has advised it is not willing to settle at this time," according to the letter filed with the court.
New Castle County did not return WDEL's request for comment.
Kent County Levy Court, however, is still considering the possibility of a settlement, and the status of a possible settlement with Sussex County is "unknown," court documents indicate.
Plaintiffs, which include the Delaware NAACP and the Delawareans for Educational Opportunity, are proposing a preferred Motion for Summary Judgement, which would avoid a trial. Otherwise, they're proposing the trial process begin within the next month with discovery completed by December 31, 2020, with trial potentially beginning as early as March of 2021. It's unclear when Vice Chancellor Laster might make his decision on the path forward.
But in court documents, all three county defendants disagree with the proposed trial schedule, noting it's compressed over a holiday period. The counties called it "unnecessary" and "unrealistic" as proposed, noting they're in the early stages of getting the process started on reassessment.
"A trial scheduling order is not going to hasten that process," they said, calling discovery an "unnecessary distraction and a waste of resources."
Plaintiffs insist reassessment can be done in a "vastly shorter timeframe," than what the counties are proposing, but have yet to see a substantive counter-proposal.
In May of last year, Vice Chancellor Laster ruled Delaware's archaic property tax assessment system "unconstitutional," creating problems for Delaware's public schools and undermines funding for public schools. The state track of the lawsuit saw a settlement reached last month that sends tens of millions of more dollars in Opportunity Funding to at-risk children in Delaware's most needy public schools. WDEL was first to report a settlement was nearing in the state track of the case.
The separate country track of the lawsuit remains unresolved to date.
Each county has submitted a reassessment planning report, viewable below, that outlines a four-year process, to achieve reassessment.
While all three counties acknowledge that reassessment is the court-ordered remedy in this lawsuit, they expressed concerns that it falls short of establishing a comprehensive policy solution.
"A single reassessment without a comprehensive reassessment policy solution will be a "stop-gap measure that fails to address the root causes" that led to the litigation," they said. "This litigation resents a unique opportunity to holistically approach and resolve the problem of reassessment and education funding."
They add--numerous stakeholders who aren't a party to the litigation, should be involved.
"County Defendants fear that an abrupt end to this litigation--whether by settlement or by order after trial--will be counterproductive to their efforts to pursue an enduring solution."
They propose a better course of action is to work toward reassessment proposals, including a statewide general reassessment and the adoption of statewide reassessment policy.
The state, however, is not a party to the county track of the lawsuit, which requires reassessment.
Sussex County
Gina Jennings, Sussex County Director of Finance, said the county is "committed" to conducting a general reassessment as ordered by the Court of Chancery. She called the report below a "reasonable" road map toward accomplishing that goal, but expressed concern over the timeline, calling the deadlines set forth in the report "extremely aggressive."
"While these dates may be viewed as aspirational, Ms. Jennings believes that any order entered must provide Sussex County with flexibility." She asked that so long as good faith is shown, no sanctions be included, according to attorney Helene Episcopo with Margolis Edelstein, who represents Sussex County in the legal matter.
Sussex County has not reassessed properties since 1974.
New Castle County
New Castle County has met with representatives from the City of Wilmington and other individuals who have been active in reassessment policy over the last decade, and is preparing an outline on a comprehensive reassessment policy solution, to present to Kent and Sussex and the state, according to court documents.
New Castle County, which has re-assessed properties since 1983, is also in the process of preparing a request for proposals to identify a vendor to conduct the reassessment. That process is expected to be complete by January 1, 2021.
A draft settlement, dated November 4, 2020, proposed by plaintiffs and the City of Wilmington, was deemed "unacceptable" to New Castle County, court records show.
Kent County
Susan Durham, Kent County's Director of Finance, also received a reassessment planning report from a consulting service and believes the timeframe contained in the report is "achievable" under "normal conditions."
"The deadlines set forth in the Kent Report are subject to fluctuation and that unforeseen circumstances could adversely impact the date by which the new tax structure could be implemented," the letter reads. "Durham believes Kent County gains nothing by delaying the reassessment and will exert best efforts to meet the reported deadlines."
Attorney Gary Junge of Schmittinger & Rodriguez, which is representing Kent County in the matter, asked that no penalties be assesed so long as good faith efforts are shown. Kent County has not reassessed properties since 1987.