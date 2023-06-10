Delaware will get almost $70-million to support its continuing battle against the opioid crisis, as part of a settlement with two drug-makers and two pharmacies.
Teva, Allergan, CVS and Walgreens have committed to settlements that total $17.3 -Billion nationally. Attorney General Kathy Jennings said funds from these four defendants will arrive over 15-years for the Prescription Opioid Settlement Distribution Fund that was created under a state law two years ago.
“Delaware continues to experience one of the nation's highest fatal overdose rates, and these settlements will be a significant boost to our continued fight against the opioid epidemic,” Jennings said. “Both the dollars won, and the stipulations requiring new systems to be put in place prevent drug misuse will have an enormous impact on the landscape of this crisis and save countless lives. My heartfelt thanks to our opioids settlement team and my fellow attorneys general from our sister states for working so hard to make this a reality.”
According to the Delaware Attorney General's Office, under the settlements Teva's opioid business will be required to provide stringent injunctive relief that among other things will prevent all opioid marketing and ensure systems are in place to prevent drug misuse. Also, Allergan is required to stop selling opioids for the next ten years. CVS and Walgreens have agreed to injunctive relief that requires them to monitor, report and share data about suspicious activity related to opioid prescriptions.