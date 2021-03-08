The Delaware Department of Justice (DOJ) released several use of deadly force reports on Friday, March 5, 2020, including one involving Veterans' Cemetery shooter Sheldon Francis, who was killed in a firefight with Delaware State troopers in May of last year.
The DOJ also exonerated several members of the Wilmington Police Department, and one from New Castle County, who were involved in three other officer involved shooting incidents in 2020 in which the suspects survived.
The first incident happened on the evening of March 5, 2020 in the area of West 2nd Street and West Court Apartments following the report of a domestic disturbance.
Wilmington Police attempted to stop 51-year old Orrin Daniels who was in a car and trying to flee.
The car Daniels was driving hit a police vehicle and a civilian vehicle before driving over the sidewalk, onto front lawns, and in the direction of two WPD officers who both fired once.
Daniels was found three miles away in the area of 9th and Pine with a gunshot wound to the arm.
He was treated and released, and was charged with attempted murder.
Just after midnight on Sunday, April 12, 2020, Wilmington police officers were investigating an SUV that was stopped at a traffic light at 11th and Walnut streets with the driver slumped over the wheel, but the vehicle in gear.
After waking up the driver, identified as 21-year old Jabri Hunter, officers attempted to get him to put the car in park and put the window down.
Hunter did not comply and police say they saw him reach into his pants for what they believed might be a weapon.
At the same time they attempted to smash a window on the driver's side.
The sound of the window hit, combined with Hunter not complying and reaching towards his pants, led an officer on the passenger side to believe the suspect took a shot at police. He fired.
Hunter ended up being treated for non-life threatening injuries.
Police say the found a loaded handgun in Hunter's waistband along with about sixty packets of heroin.
Hunter told investigators at the hospital he had no memory of the shooting but admitted to taking two Xanax pills. Toxicology reports showed Hunter had marijuana, fentanyl, and benzodiazepines in his system.
Hunter was charged with drug and weapons offenses.
On the evening of Sunday, August 30, 2020, New Castle County police and Delaware State troopers responded to Ashbourne Hills for a reported domestic dispute.
They encountered 57-year old Robert Schneider who was wearing a gun in a holster while standing in his driveway.
Witnesses told police Schneider was drunk.
Officers attempted to talk to Schneider but eventually backed off and set up a perimeter.
Over the course of two hours, police tried to get Schneider to give up but as evening turned to nightfall, Schneider began walking down his driveway and onto the sidewalk in the direction of police.
Despite several commands to stop, Schneider kept moving toward officers, at least two who told investigators they heard him say 'just shoot me.'
According to the report, Schneider lifted his arms in the direction of police including shining a flashlight at them.
Schneider was hit in the stomach by a single rifle shot, and was treated on the scene by New Castle County paramedics.
He has since recovered and faces charges.
In all three reports, the DOJ included both police and civilian witness reports, along with surveillance camera and body camera footage when available.