The University of Delaware said an isolated hazardous materials situation related to an experiment has prompted the closure and evacuation of several buildings along The South Green at the university's central mall on Wednesday afternoon, February 8, 2023.
The incident occurred in the Lammot du Pont Lab.
The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) has units on scene.
There's been no reports of any injuries.
Other buildings evacuated include Brown and Drake labs, the Morris Library, and Allison and Memorial halls.
Update:
Newark Police said there will be a "controlled detonation" on Center Green, and loud noises will be heard association with the ongoing response.
People are asked to continue to avoid the area, and students and personnel with classes in these facilities scheduled before 6:00 p.m. Wed. should not report and should wait for further instruction.