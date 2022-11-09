Hurricane Nicole will likely have a different title by the time the storm reaches Delaware at the end of this week, but she still poses threats to the First State.
Delaware Weather Network meteorologist Matt Powell said after Nicole makes landfall in the early hours of Thursday and crosses the Sunshine State, she'll eventually take a sharp and quick turn towards the north, and head into the Mid-Atlantic, well west of Delaware in the Appalachians.
"It's going to pass to the west, that's going to put us in the eastern part of the storm, so we'll miss the heaviest part of the storm. That means we miss the heaviest of the rain, so on average I think we're looking at 1-2 inches of rain throughout the state."
Powell said being on the eastern side of a former hurricane poses more threats than just rain.
"The eastern side of any tropical system is the side that tends to have more severe weather. I can't rule out a severe thunderstorm on Friday or Friday night, and yes, that includes the possibility of a tornado."
The dynamics of a tropical low pressure system adds to the threat.
"They have more upper-air dynamics, they tend to have the stronger winds upon landfall, and that tends to take place on the eastern side of the storm."
The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center placed Delaware in a marginal risk zone for severe weather, with about a 5-15% chance of severe weather within 25 miles.
"We're talking winds along the coasts of 40-50 miles per hour, a heavy, wind-driven rain, beach erosion, and everything we're used to seeing with a nor'easter."
Delaware's high schools have already reacted, moving several games of the final week of the regular season away from Friday night, including the WDEL Game of the Week between Appoquinimink and Salesianum, which is currently scheduled for Saturday night at 7 p.m.
"We may actually see the most intense rain and the possibility of those severe thunderstorms Friday evening, right as those games would be happening, so it's absolutely the right decision to postpone.
As of Wednesday night, just three games were still scheduled for Friday; Hodgson at Middletown (11 a.m., during an off day for both schools), Caesar Rodney at Sussex Central (7 p.m. on a natural grass field), and Cape Henlopen at Smyrna (7 p.m. on a synthetic turf field).
Much like Superstorm Sandy ushered in a cooler weather pattern than included snow a week later in 2012, Nicole could have a similar effect at the end of this weekend, with the chance of Delaware's first freeze on either Sunday or Monday night.
Powell said before that happens, Delaware should have a sunny, but breezy, weekend, with temperatures in the 60s on Saturday, but closer to 50 on Sunday.