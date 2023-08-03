Recreational clamming and harvesting of mussels in Indian River Bay have been suspended until August 24th, following the failure of a pump station hooked up to the Millsboro sanitary sewer system.
According to the Department of Natural Resources, this failure led to a discharge of raw sewage into the Iron Branch, a tributary of Indian River which flows into the bay.
"The wastewater spill has potentially caused fecal contamination of shellfish in Indian River Bay, which according to National Shellfish Sanitation Program requirements, must be closed to bivalve shellfish harvest for 21 days to protect public health. The 21-day closure of shellfish harvest is a federal guideline that also gives bivalves time for natural cleansing," DNREC said in a statement Wednesday. Recreational water users are advised to limit contact with the water in upper Indian River Bay for the next few days, especially in waters near the location of the spill.
DNREC said the spill was stopped Wednesday afternoon, and Division of Water staff are monitoring repairs at the Millsboro Pump Station.
Harvest of crabs, conch and finfish is not affected by the closure. Also unaffected are oysters grown commercially under aquaculture leases in Rehoboth Bay. Recreational harvest of oysters is prohibited.
For more information, please visit de.gov/shellfish.