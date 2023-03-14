For the second time in two days, Talleyville Fire Company responded to a possible gas leak on Blackwood Road in Foulk Woods, but the report on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, was minor in nature compared to the incident the day before.
On Monday, March 13th, around 11:30 a.m., New Castle County Public Works crews performing a clean out of sewer lines struck a 3-inch residential gas line that had been run through the sewer line.
Firefighters from several area companies, and officials with the New Castle County Office of Emergency Management, arrived at the scene and evacuated surrounding homes.
A reverse 9-1-1 message was sent out to a total of 40 homes according to officials, alerting residents of the situation, and a reception center was set up for evacuees at Brandywine Hundred Library.
Delmarva Power crews responded to the leak and initially shut off gas to nearly a dozen homes. Service was restored several hours later to all but one home.
County officials said the leak involved an individual residential connection pipe that was modified over a year ago, and inadvertently damaged the sewer line. This crossing of utility lines is called a “cross-bore.”
Talleyville firefighters were called back to the location on Tuesday morning around 9:30 a.m. for a reported gas odor that was related to the ongoing repairs but was minor and no evacuations were necessary.