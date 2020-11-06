Delaware's state Senate sees a shake-up in leadership.
Members of the majority Democratic caucus have elected long-time Newark-area state Senator Dave Sokola as President Pro Tempore. Sokola has been serving in the state Senate since 1991. Sokola takes over for state Sen. David McBride who lost his re-election bid in the primary.
"Delaware voters spoke this week in a clear voice that demanded change,” said Sen.Sokola in a press release. “The size and record-setting diversity of our Caucus reflects the values of our communities and their growing demand for racial justice, higher wages, better schools for our children, common-sense gun reforms and greater access to affordable health care. They also want legislators who will work to protect the public’s health and get our state back to work. I am honored my colleagues have trusted me to lead the State Senate as we renew our commitment to a more equitable Delaware for all.”
Senator Bryan Townsend, also from the Newark area, was chosen as Senate Majority Leader, over Sen. Nicole Poore who had previously served in that role.
“Our Caucus enters this new decade with a fresh perspective on the needs of our constituents,” Sen. Townsend said in a written statement. “Over the last two election cycles, Delawareans have chosen legislators who are more reflective of our state’s rich diversity. Great things are happening here in Delaware and it is an honor to help lead the Democratic Caucus into the future.”
State Senator Tizzy Lockman of Wilmington, who was elected two years ago, will serve as Majority Whip.
“Our state is at a turning point and the trust my colleagues have shown in me to help lead us at this moment is something I take very seriously,” said Lockman in a prepared statement. “I look forward to continuing the work we began last year in creating real and meaningful change for people of color in our state, working toward a more equitable public education system and creating economic opportunity for all Delawareans.”
On the Republican side, Senator Gerald Hocker, whose district includes Bethany, Fenwick, Millsboro and Selbyville, will remain as the minority leader. Brian Pettyjohn, who represents Georgetown and Bridgeville, was chosen as Minority Whip.
Former state Sen. Cathy Cloutier had previously served as minority whip, but lost her re-election bid to Democrat Kyle Evans Gay.
On the House side, Democrats and Republicans are sticking with their leaders.
House Speaker Rep. Pete Schwartzkopf, who represents Rehoboth Beach, remains in his role and may now be the longest-serving Democratic speaker of the House. State Rep. Val Longhurst, who represents the Delaware City area, remains Majority Leader. State Rep. Larry Mitchell of Elsmere is the Majority Whip.
The House Republican Caucus announced that State Rep. Danny Short of Seaford will remain House Minority Leader, and State Rep. Tim Dukes of Laurel is once again House Minority Whip.
The General Assembly reconvenes on January 12, 2021.