In a decision issued Friday, June 24, 2022, the Supreme Court of the United States of America--packed with judges nominated by former President Donald Trump--overturned 50 years of established precedent, overturned Roe v. Wade in a 5-4 vote, and ended constitutional protections for abortion, allowing states to ban the medical procedure.
Federal
Delaware officials immediately began reacting to the news the protection for women's heath services had been abolished. Delaware's federal delegation of U.S. Sens. Chris Coons and Tom Carper, and U.S. Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester, each lamented the reversal.
Coons:
"Reversing Roe’s long-settled protections is the shameful end result of a decades-long conservative campaign to construct a Supreme Court that would gut the right to choose. It’s the definition of conservative judicial activism: overthrowing a 50 year-old settled legal precedent without regard and laying the groundwork for extremists to go after even more long-held fundamental rights.
"Today’s decision puts at risk women’s access to birth control and allow states to criminalize women seeking access to reproductive health care, even in cases of rape or incest. States are already following through on that; roughly half the states in our country will make all or nearly all abortions illegal, leading to gross inequalities in access.
"Every woman in America deserves the chance to make their own reproductive health care choices, and it’s now more important than ever that we work to make sure women broadly have access to reproductive health care."
Carper:
"Today, the Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade, and upended the lives of millions of American women. It is a cruel and wrong decision—very likely the worst Supreme Court decision of my lifetime.
"For nearly 50 years, women have had the constitutional right to privacy to make their own personal decisions about their health and future without a politician or an unelected judge in their bedroom or doctor’s office—no longer. The Supreme Court’s 6-3 decision takes away this bedrock constitutional right for women, and turns back the clock to a bygone era when unsafe and deadly abortions were commonplace. This radical decision also jeopardizes other constitutional rights that hinge upon Roe v. Wade—including access to contraception and marriage equality.
"The vast majority of the American public, myself included, continues to support safe and legal access to abortion, and thankfully many states, including Delaware, have laws that will continue to entrust women to make their own health decisions. However, many states have already enacted—or will enact—radical abortion bans that will force victims of rape and incest to carry their pregnancies to term. Many of these state laws do not allow for exceptions to save a woman’s life during a complicated pregnancy. This is why Roe v. Wade has been so foundational for so long—because a woman in Delaware and a woman in Oklahoma deserve equal protection under the law. And this is why millions of women—including many whom are pregnant—are terrified right now, and understandably so.
"This is a dark day for our country and our Constitution. In the face of what will surely go down in constitutional infamy for the harm it does to the Americans it ought to serve, I’m committed to doing everything I can to protect women from the pain that this decision will cause.”
Blunt Rochester:
“Today’s decision is a devastating and direct attack on women across the United States. The legal underpinnings of the decision are profoundly misguided and deeply alarming. While abortion will continue to be protected in Delaware, the consequences of this decision will now be borne disproportionately by women of color and in rural communities across the country where access to health care is already hard to come by. That we knew this decision was coming does not blunt the feelings of anger, disappointment, and indignation we feel today – but we must now channel that anger into action. We must work to codify Roe at the federal level. We cannot give up. We will not go back.”
State
At a state level, organizations and elected officials here also reacted. While Delaware has strong abortion protections here, the fight to restore or protect abortion access for women across the nation will continue elsewhere. Lieutenant Governor Bethany Hall Long, Democratic Delaware state Representatives, and the state Democratic Party chair all issued statements as did the Planned Parenthood Advocacy Fund of Delaware (PPAFD) and the Delaware Family Policy Council.
Hall-Long
"Today's ruling by the Supreme Court on Roe v. Wade is an attack on the freedom of women to make decisions about their own bodies, and an attack on basic human rights. As a nurse for over three decades, I am angered and appalled that millions of women will no longer have the right to make informed decisions about their reproductive health. Today's decision is crushing for our nation, but make no mistake -- this fight isn't over. We must not and will not back down. The future of our health depends on it."
House Speaker Pete Schwartzkopf, Majority Leader Valerie Longhurst, Majority Whip Larry Mitchell, Rep. Debra Heffernan and Rep. Melissa Minor-Brown:
"Today’s Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade is something many have both feared and expected for months, but it makes this moment no less devastating and horrific. SCOTUS’ Dobbs decision undoes 50 years of legal precedent that has protected a woman’s right to an abortion.
"This decision will not make our nation safer or healthier; it will force this country backward to a time our parents and grandparents have warned us about, forcing reproductive care into the shadows, disenfranchising low-income residents, minorities and those without means. It allows local governments to insert themselves between a woman and her doctor, preventing them from making private healthcare decisions.
"We in Delaware saw the writing on the wall a few years ago and began taking decisive action to codify the protections of Roe in our state code, protecting the right to an abortion in the event that the Supreme Court overturns the decision. In recent months, we have further expanded access to reproductive care through House Bill 320 and House Bill 455 to ensure that those in Delaware who need reproductive care can receive it.
"While we mourn the dismantling of Roe, we will continue to explore ways to further enshrine these protections and increase access to reproductive healthcare."
Delaware Democratic Party Chair Betsy Maron:
"This decision has long been a nightmare that we, as Democrats, prayed would not become a reality. To see this day arrive in our lifetime is truly heartbreaking. While this news is bleak it simply cannot allow it to be the end of the fight.
This decision reinforces the importance of state legislatures and the work that we absolutely must do here in Delaware. We can no longer rely upon the Supreme Court, as it is currently structured, to uphold the rights of all Americans. That is why we are incredibly thankful that Democrats in our General Assembly have already safeguarded the right to abortion in our state law. Now it is up to us as Delawareans and as Democrats to further safeguard our rights by codifying them and electing local officials that share our values. The stakes have never been higher.
Republicans have shown us where their priorities lie and it’s not with women. Make no mistake, their wishlist does not end with overturning Roe and scrapping the federal right to an abortion. If Republicans have their way they will restrict which Americans are able to vote, marry, and live comfortably in their own bodies.
Rest assured that Delaware Democrats have always and will continue to defend the right to choose, even if the Supreme Court will not. Furthermore, anyone having their rights threatened by conservative extremists will always have an ally in our State Democratic Party, we are here for you."
PPAFD's Matt Bittle:
"By overturning Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court has now officially given politicians permission to control what we do with our bodies, deciding that we can no longer be trusted to determine the course for our own lives. This dangerous and chilling decision will have devastating consequences across the country, particularly in the South and Midwest, forcing people to travel hundreds, sometimes thousands, of miles for care or remain pregnant.
"Delawareans are fortunate – they still have access to abortion care. Millions of other Americans are not so lucky.
"Make no mistake – this decision goes beyond abortion. This is about who has power over you, who has the authority to make decisions for you, and who can control how your future is going to be.
"It is a dark day for our country, but this is far from over. We will not compromise on our bodies, our dignity, or our freedom. Delawareans should know that Planned Parenthood Advocacy Fund of Delaware will always fight for you and will not back down. Together, we will rebuild and reclaim our freedom."
Delaware Family Policy Council President Nicole Theis:
"This is a tremendous victory for unborn children and their mothers. States can now affirm without restraint that life is a human right, and ensure that women have greater access to the support and resources they need and deserve.
"We were told for decades that Roe was a ‘settled issue’ in American law and culture. This was a lie -- the Roe v. Wade decision, which in effect legalized abortion in all 50 states with no constitutional grounding, was one of the worst cases of judicial activism in our country's history, that left over 60 million dead in its wake.
"Abortion involves the violent and intentional ending of the life of a human child. Women who undergo abortions can experience untold physical, psychological, and emotional complications. Since its founding, DFPC has worked tirelessly alongside pro-life Delawareans and organizations to change hearts and minds, rebuilding a culture in which all human life is treasured. This decision is a major step forward.
"Still, we have much work to do.
"Abortion is currently legal in Delaware to the point of ‘viability,’ an arbitrary standard that's left up to the abortionist to decide. Delaware's legislature is dominated by lawmakers working to make Delaware a hotspot for abortions, by encouraging people to travel from pro-life states to kill their babies in Delaware. It’s despicable.
"But today is a new day for Delaware, and we will continue to work for the day when every person is treated as a person – no matter their age, size, location, abilities or any other characteristics – and has their life fully protected by the law. This means not only ending abortion, but ensuring that children inside the womb have the same full legal status as children outside the womb; that parents and children receive the support they need; and that ours is a culture which comes to fully embrace life.
"As we reflect on the work of the last 49 years, we are grateful for all those who never stopped fighting for the lives of the unborn. There is tremendous momentum, and we look forward to a reenergized fight to restore a culture of life to The First State.”