Roughly 500 new jobs are anticipated to be headed for Middletown by 2026 on the back of a taxpayer-funded $19 million grant approved by the Delaware Council on Development Financing for STA Pharmaceutical, the Delaware Prosperity Partnership announced Monday.
The company, a subsidiary of the Shanghai-based Wu-Xi AppTec, will now have two plants in the U.S. and eight worldwide. The latest endeavor is expected to include "testing laboratories; manufacture of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs); and manufacture and packaging of solid dosage pharmaceutical products and sterile products."
"This is an investment in good jobs that will drive economic growth in southern New Castle County and across Delaware," said Governor John Carney. "I want to be the first to welcome WuXi STA to our great state. Over the next five years, WuXi STA plans to build a state-of-the-art pharmaceutical manufacturing campus in one of Delaware’s fastest-growing communities. This campus will build on our strength in biopharmaceuticals – and it's only possible because of Delaware’s world-class, innovative workforce. Thank you to WuXi STA, Middletown Mayor Kenny Branner and everyone who made this project possible."
Set to neighbor the Amazon Fulfillment Center in the Middletown Business Center, details on the "state-of-the-art" site slated for 1091 Industrial Drive remain foggy, but the campus is expected to sprawl across 190 acres and could eventually employ more than 1,000 workers.
"We win the future by attracting global leading healthcare firms like WuXi STA to New Castle County," said New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer. "This project will bring hundreds of good-paying jobs to the area and will advance New Castle County’s goal of growing our biotech industry. We welcome WuXi STA to New Castle County and look forward to its partnerships in Middletown and all across our community as it looks to fill jobs from our local and talented workforce."
WuXi CEO Minzhang Chen said the company was "grateful" for its newest facility to call Delaware home.
"WuXi STA is excited to join Delaware’s growing healthcare community and establish Middletown as the home of our new state-of-the-art pharmaceutical clinical and commercial manufacturing complex," said Chen. "Delaware’s highly trained pharmaceutical manufacturing workforce and proximity to many of our customers provide tremendous opportunities to support the region’s economic growth and efforts to advance pharmaceutical development and manufacturing. We are grateful to Delaware and Middletown for their leadership in fostering a strong entrepreneurial and innovation ecosystem, and we look forward to collaborating to deliver groundbreaking treatments for patients."