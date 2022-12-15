A Wilmington connection to a downstate redevelopment project...
Seaford's largely-abandoned Nylon Capital Shopping Center will be redeveloped through a public-private partnership, with the involvement of the 9th Street Development Company. 9th Street transformed an old Dupont building in Wilmington into a growing workspace for start-ups and other companies, and that's what founder Robert Herrera plans to bring to western Sussex County.
"Part of the plan, there will be a healthcare component, there will be an education component, and most importantly I can speak to The Mill - we will absolutely commit to this site and build a coworking space that is second to none," Herrera said.
Delaware Tech is also expected to have a presence at the site for a workforce training initiative.
"We're going to get things done on this site, and I for one as your Governor couldn't be happier," Governor John Carney stated Tuesday.
The shopping center is located on Route 20 (Stein Highway) but local commerce and retail largely moved to Route 13 over the years.
According to Carney's office, funding sources initially are as follows:
- $3.1 million from the City of Seaford
- $2 million from the State of Delaware
- $500,000 from 9th Street Development Company
“This is a great day for Seaford and our surrounding area. The Nylon Capital Shopping Center for years was an icon of Seaford’s success, only to become a reminder of where we once stood. Today is a new beginning,” Seaford Mayor David Genshaw said. “We thank Governor Carney for his partnership in the vision of a better Seaford. To any current or past elected officials, as well as any current or past City of Seaford employees, we say thank you for getting us to this point of revitalization. Thank you to Sussex County who played an integral part in the start of this conversation. Lastly, Rob Herrera and the team with 9th Street Development Co., we thank you for your willingness to take on this project. Your gifts and talents will make this site something really special.”