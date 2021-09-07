After a dismal year last year, this summer at the Delaware beaches shattered records, according to the Rehoboth Beach-Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce.
President and CEO Carol Everhart told WDEL while she had not yet seen the traffic counts, she already knows:
"Just from the count on the accommodations, I know we have broken records that we haven't seen in many, many years," she said. "Accommodations were running 98-plus-percent occupancy every weekend all summer long, so it's just been a great summer as far as visitation goes."
The loss of J-1 Visa exchange students for the second summer in a row hit Delaware businesses hard, leading to staffing challenges that resulted in slower service, and in some cases, intermittent business closures. While the program has been reinstated, overseas travel opportunities are limited as the Delta variant surges. Everhart said no business was untouched.
"It's across all businesses from the hardware store to the service industry to hospitality, restaurants, accommodations, municipalities, it is across the board; there were no exceptions to the industries and the categories of industries not having a staffing issue," she said. "What I would hope for is we'd get back to 2019 staffing, but with 2021 visitation, and then we'd really be set."
Everhart said some businesses may have done well enough to offset 2020 losses.
"For some businesses, that may have been the case, where they did make up the loss, but it certainly was not across the board. Not everyone made up that loss nor will they--that loss is gone--and that's for organizations, that's for non-profits, that's for retail, that's just for everyone."
And Everhart isn't predicting any kind of slowdown as we enter the shoulder season with summer unofficially being ushered out with Labor Day weekend. Despite the Delta variant surging, she said it's not stopping people from coming down to the beach. And bonus--most of the happenings, including dining, can be done outside, which has been deemed safer.
"For years, we've been 52 extended weekends, for years, unless the weather gets us. And the main reason for that is we have an event, or two, or three nearly every single weekend of the year," she told WDEL. "Whenever the visitor does come, they can count on something going on whether it's jazz festival, or something down at the bandstand with performances, whether it's Sea Witch, whether it's the film festival, there's just something going on absolutely every weekend, and the visitor loves that."
One of the biggest festivals making a comeback this fall is the Sea Witch Festival happening in Rehoboth Beach Halloween weekend.