More than 100 dogs and cats from Louisiana took a plane ride to Pennsylvania Saturday as shelter workers got them out of Hurricane Ida's likely path.
Fifty dogs and 60 cats were flown from a rural Louisiana shelter to Chester County Airport Saturday afternoon, and that the animals would be sent to various SPCA facilities in the area so they can be adopted, the Brandywine Valley SPCA announced.
The animals were originally supposed to fly into New Castle Airport in Delaware, but were diverted to the Pennsylvania airport.
If you'd like to find out more about adopting a rescued dog or cat, you can go to bvspca.org.