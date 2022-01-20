"We're talking about more than $60,000, yeah."
With the passing of beloved film and TV celebrity Betty White, a viral challenge looking to honor her name saw people across the country donating $5 or more to animal shelters everywhere, and that spirit of generosity came to Delaware as well, said Kayla Mullen, Marketing and PR Manager for Faithful Friends Animal Society.
"The Betty White Challenge went viral about two weeks ago, but really took off on her 100 birthday," Mullen said. "We had originally set a goal of $5,000, but by 9 a.m. on Monday, we realized we were low balling it a little bit and decided to double it to $10,000. Our donors were so great that they tripled that goal, and helped us raise over $31,000 for animals in need at Faithful Friends."
With their current effort to match donations, Mullen said the grand total the organization has brought in so far was roughly $62,000, which will go toward the daily care of animals in their charge, along with spaying and neutering, and food costs.
"We weren't sure if we wanted to capitalize on it, being as it was someone's death. We didn't want this skewed the wrong way and make money off of something tragic," she said. "But when donations started coming in, before we even promoted it, we kind of realized that we needed to jump on the bandwagon to help all the animals, and it was for a good cause. We weren't sure how much we were going to raise, being as it was a $5 challenge. So we were really blown away when we got to that $31,000, and were not expecting it at all."
It was their single largest donation event ever, Mullen said.
"The closest one that I could think of is Giving Tuesday, the Tuesday after Thanksgiving," she said. "On that day, I think we raised about $21,000. This challenge exceeded that, which was awesome when it's something that you're not expecting."
While the reluctance turned into embracing something positive people were doing in the name of an icon, Mullen said she knows White would be happy seeing the impact she was still having on the world--and they're expanding their efforts to match the goodwill shown to them.
"Wherever anyone donated, she had to be looking down and smiling, for sure," Mullen said. "We also want to help animals get adopted as well as raising money for them, so we reduced adoption fees to $50 for all cats who have been under shelter for over six months, and dogs over 40 pounds. Which will run until Saturday."
They're just trying to give back in return for the generosity they've experienced, Mullen said, which was breathtaking in its reach.
"What was really exciting is that, we did have over 1,000 donors contribute to the challenge. Some even used the pseudonym 'Betty White,'" Mullen said. "People donated anonymously from 19 different states, so we have people in Missouri and California and Texas hear about us and donate, which was pretty awesome, being little, small Delaware."