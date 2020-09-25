New Castle County Police teamed up with the Delaware HELP Initiative during the week of September 21, 2020 to install dozens of new front porch lights in an area rocked by several shootings over the past two months.
The installation of over sixty front porch lights, backdoor lights, and solar powered motion sensors took place in Edgemoor Gardens.
The Edgemoor area has had several shootings recently including a fatal one on Rysing Drive August 19, 2020, and an incident this week at a strip mall on Governor Printz Boulevard that left three men with gunshot wounds.
The 'Lights On' program provides residents with new energy efficient LED light bulbs. There is no cost for the lights or the sensors.
Police said Delmarva Power is also partnering with the county to upgrade overhead streetlights.
In a prepared statement, New Castle County Police Chief Colonel Vaughn Bond said, “The goal is to improve the quality of life in this community, and it’s our responsibility to leverage all resources to make it happen.”