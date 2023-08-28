Update:
Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting on Route 141 northbound near I-95 that left a passenger in a vehicle with a gunshot wound to his leg.
Late Sunday afternoon, arriving troopers found the wrecked vehicle stuck under a guardrail. The 18-year-old woman who was driving the car suffered minor injuries, and the 19-year-old shooting victim was also hospitalized.
Detectives found several bullet casings in the area. Someone in a red sports car apparently fired the shots, but no information about a suspect is available.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Delaware State Police at 302-365-8434 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.
(original story)
Two people were hurt in a shooting and crash that occurred late Sunday afternoon, August 27, 2023, on Route 141 near Newport.
The incident unfolded on northbound Route 141 at the I-95 interchange around 5:30 p.m. when a car plowed into the guardrail along the left shoulder of the highway.
Police and fire officials arriving at the scene then found one of the occupants had been shot, and the other injured in the crash.
Neither injury was believed to be serious.
The vehicle with the shooting suspect fled the scene.
The roadway was shut down for a considerable amount of time as troopers documented the crime scene including marking shell casings that littered the roadway.