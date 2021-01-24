New Castle County Police are looking for whoever pulled the trigger in a shooting that left two men wounded Saturday afternoon.
Officers were sent to Winterhaven Drive in the Spring Crossings Apartment complex in Glasgow around 3:30 p.m. on January 23, 2021, and found one of the victims, who'd been shot in the leg, police said.
The second victim, who was shot several times, was taken to the hospital in a private car, police said.
Both victims are in stable condition, and police are asking anyone with information on the incident to call Det. Jonathan Adams at 302.395.8110 or by e-mail at Jonathan.Adams@newcastlede.gov.
You can also call the New Castle County Division of Police non-emergency number at 302.573.2800 or send a message via messenger on Facebook.
They can also call Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.