New Castle County Police are looking for whoever pulled the trigger in a shooting that left 2 men wounded Saturday afternoon.
Officers were sent to Winterhaven Drive in the Spring Crossings Apartment complex around 3:30 p.m. and found one of the victims, who'd been shot in the leg, police said.
The second victim, who was shot several times, was taken to the hospital in a private car.
Both victims are in stable condition, and police are asking anyone with information on the incident to call Det. Jonathan Adams at 302.395.8110 or by e-mail at Jonathan.Adams@newcastlede.gov.
You can also call the New Castle County Division of Police non-emergency number at 302.573.2800 or send a message via messenger on Facebook.