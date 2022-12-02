I-95 is closed in both directions at the Route 896 interchange due to a police shootout with a suspect involved in an incident that began in Newport around 7:30 a.m. Friday, December 2, 2022.
Newport police and Delaware State troopers responded to Ayre Street to investigate a report of a man possibly in possession of a gun.
That turned into a foot pursuit with shots fired as the suspect ran up a highway ramp onto Route 141 where he reportedly carjacked a vehicle.
At some point after that police reengaged with the suspect in a pursuit that was westbound on Route 40 in the Bear area according to a WDEL listener who reported multiple police vehicles with lights and sirens.
The incident culminated at the I-95 interchange with Route 896 just before 8 a.m. in a shootout with police.
The suspect is reportedly dead. There have been no reports of law enforcement injuries. There's no word yet on civilian injuries.
I-95 at Route 896 will remain closed due to the shooting investigation.
The ramp from Route 141 northbound into Newport is also closed.
This is a developing story. Check back for further updates.