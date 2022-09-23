policeline.jpg

Police are investigating reports of a shooting Friday night at Appoquinmink High School in Middletown.

Few details were immediately available, but the school district confirmed at least one person was injured.

Police were called to the school around 9:30pm Friday, where Appoquinimink had just lost to rival Middletown High School, 14-0.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

