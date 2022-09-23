Police are investigating reports of a shooting Friday night at Appoquinmink High School in Middletown.
Few details were immediately available, but the school district confirmed at least one person was injured.
On Friday evening, an incident occurred off school property, on Bunker Hill Road, with injuries involved. The State Police are investigating and have asked anyone with information to contact the Delaware State Police’s main number.— AppoSchools (@AppoSchools) September 24, 2022
Police were called to the school around 9:30pm Friday, where Appoquinimink had just lost to rival Middletown High School, 14-0.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.