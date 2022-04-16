A 29-year-old Dover man is recovering in a hospital after he was shot in front of a bar early Saturday morning.
Dover police say officers responding to a "shots fired" report at Irish Mike's Olde Towne Pub on Loockerman Street shortly before 1 AM actually found the victim in front of the nearby Citizens Bank branch.
He'd been shot in both thighs, and is hospitalized at Bayhealth's Kent Campus.
Surveillance video shows a large crowd gathering and dispersing at Irish Mike's, and then a smaller crowd gathered and scattered.
When the second crowd dispersed, police say the victim ran away from Irish Mike's and toward the bank.
Police are asking anyone with information on the case to contact them at
(302)736-7130. Callers may remain anonymous.
Tips may also be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800.TIP.3333 or online at delaware.crimestoppersweb.com; a cash reward is possible for information leading to an arrest.