A shooting outside a Dover pancake restaurant left 4 people wounded early Sunday morning.
Officers were called to the IHOP on South Little Creek Road around 2:40 for a report of shots fired in the restaurant's parking lot, Dover police said.
The cops found one victim, and while that victim was being treated and taken to the hospital, police were told three other victims had been taken to Bayhealth Kent General Hospital in private cars.
Police said all the victims are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.