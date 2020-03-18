Delaware State Police arrested a man they say was involved in a shooting before barricading himself in southern New Castle County Tuesday morning.
Police say Richard Money 2nd of Middletown fired multiple shots at a house on the 100 block of Blackbird-Greenspring Road near Smyrna at around 9:50 p.m. Monday night.
According to police, Money knew the occupants inside, and none were hurt.
Money was eventually located at his house on the 1900 block of Middleneck Road, where police say they saw him with a weapon at about 6 a.m.
An officer then fired a shot that did not strike Money.
Money then allegedly barricaded himself at the house for just under five hours, when police were able to get in touch with Money, and arrest him with no further incident.
Money was charged with three counts of 1st degree reckless endangering, possession of a deadly weapon during a felony, two counts of criminal mischief, endangering the welfare of a child, and shooting across a roadway.
Money is at Howard R. Young Prison on $295,000 cash bail.