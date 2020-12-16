Five suspects stole $12,000 in Apple products from a Best Buy display Tuesday afternoon, Dover Police announced Wednesday.
According to authorities, five males entered the big box electronics store at 1165 North DuPont Highway around 4:20 p.m. on December 15, 2020. They approached the Apple product display, and began detaching security locks and cables, then fleeing.
Authorities said the suspects were traveling in a silver Infinity G35x with Texas plates DBG-2963, which did not match the vehicle to which the plate was registered.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Dover Police at 302.736.7130 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.