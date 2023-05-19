A suspect in a shoplifting at a Lowes store caused a crash on Wrangle Hill Road just off Route 1 on Friday, May 19, 2023.
Delaware State Police told WDEL News the suspect fled the store southbound on Route 1 and then crashed into two other vehicles and two road signs while exiting onto Route 72.
The suspect then fled on foot which resulted in an extensive air and ground search of the area.
Troopers said the suspect was not located but he has been identified.
No one was hurt in the crash, which caused significant traffic delays in the area.