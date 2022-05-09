Wegmans Food Markets is holding a virtual hiring event on Monday, May 9, 2022, as they work to fill openings at the company's new store at Barley Mill Plaza.
Wegmans anticipates hiring over 400 people of which 85 will be full time positions.
"We're looking to fill our customer service level positions," said spokesperson Amy Simpson. "The positions we have are really interacting with customers."
Those jobs include stocking shelves and food production.
"So if you were to work in our bakery for example you would be learning how to produce the different baked goods, or pies, or cakes, or breakfast items that we have," said Simpson.
The jobs don't require previous experience.
"So we can give you all the training and knowledge that you need for the different products and departments that employees would be working within," said Simpson.
The Wegmans virtual hiring event runs from noon to 6 p.m. on Monday, May 9, 2022.
Simpson said jobs start at $15-an-hour.
The 80-thousand square foot store is expected to open this fall.