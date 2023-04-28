Someone fired a gunshot into the air outside a restaurant on Kirkwood Highway Thursday night.
Delaware State Police said two people were seated in the bar area of Applebee's on Kirkwood Highway in the Marshallton area at about 10:30 p.m. They paid their bill and after leaving, the male tapped on the front glass window, showed a handgun and fired a round into the air.
A female who was with him then left the restaurant and both of them left the scene.
No injuries were reported. One spent shell casing was found on the sidewalk.
Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact Delaware State Police at 302-365-8434 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.