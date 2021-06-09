Shots were fired in the parking lot of an Amazon fulfillment center in Boxwood Wednesday.
According to Delaware State Police, a light-colored SUV pulled into the parking lot of the center at 1025 Boxwood Road, near Centerville Road, and someone opened fire around 12:55 p.m. on June 9, 2021.
Police said investigating troopers discovered two shell casings at the scene. No one was injured in the incident. There was no suspect description available.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Delaware State Police at 302.365.8413 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.