State police are searching for two suspects connected to a shots fired incident that happened in the early morning hours on Tuesday.
At around 1:45 a.m., police arrived in the area of Philadelphia Pike and East Delaware Avenue in Wilmington after there was an argument heard, followed by the sound of gunfire.
Spent shell casings were found but each suspect fled the scene, so no injuries were reported nor have victims been located at this time.
Surveillance video and images are not yet available and police encourage anyone with details to come forward.